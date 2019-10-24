OKLAHOMA CITY — Medicaid expansion supporters on Thursday delivered about 313,677 signatures to the Oklahoma Secretary of State’s office in an effort to get the issue before voters.
It was well above the nearly 178,000 required to get State Question 802 on the 2020 ballot.
Amber England, a spokeswoman for Yes on 802, said it was a record number of signatures, showing widespread support for the measure.
“From Guymon to Broken Bow and from Altus to Miami, this campaign has been everywhere, and we have been overwhelmed by the tremendous outpouring of support for Medicaid expansion across this state,” England said.
She said the issue is personal to many Oklahomans.
She said the Oklahoma Legislature, which declined to expand Medicaid, has “kicked the can down the road.”
Supporters included hospital administrators, patients, medical professionals and clergy members.
They carried signs that read “Keep rural hospitals open,” and “Time’s up.”
As they carried the dozens of boxes containing signatures into the office, they chanted “Tell me what democracy looks like. This is what democracy looks like.”