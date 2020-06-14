Related content

Despite previous setbacks, Bynum proceeds with police oversight commission plan

No one would be surprised to hear that a union mobilized citizens to support its cause.

It’s what they do. And Jerad Lindsey, chairman of the Tulsa Fraternal Order of Police, knows all about it.

In a podcast he hosts called “The Skirmish Line,” Lindsey explained exactly how the FOP twice helped defeat efforts to create an Office of the Independent Monitor in Tulsa.

“You have got to build those relationships before the fight starts, you have got to cultivate those things with your politicians, you have got to cultivate them with your citizens,” Lindsey said, “so that when you need to turn your organization into a war wagon and weaponize it and go to war, you can.”

Mayor G.T. Bynum’s proposal to create a police oversight commission was never voted on by the City Council last year because councilors and advocates for the program couldn’t come to an agreement on what the measure should look like. So Bynum pulled it.

But earlier this year, five of nine councilors said publicly that they would support a plan by Councilor Vanessa Hall-Harper to put the issue on the November ballot in the form of a city charter change.

That’s when the FOP went back into action, Lindsey said in the podcast.

He said the organization mobilized citizens, who sent “close to 14,000 emails on our behalf. That translated into between 300 and 400 phone calls per councilor,” Lindsey said. “And even some of them had 50 people show up at their house knocking on their door because they didn’t have a phone or internet to talk to them, to tell them, ‘Don’t vote for this, we stand with our cops, don’t do this.’”

The engagement worked, Lindsey said.

“We flipped our vote,” he said. “We took it from them being on the record in the newspaper saying, ‘I am voting for this,’ to the day of the vote they came out and said no.’ ”

Jeannie Cue and Crista Patrick were the councilors who broke from their public positions to vote no. Both said Friday that their change of minds were a reflection of what their constituents were telling them, not the FOP.

“I will say that my vote was decided upon because my actual residents reached out to me,” Patrick said. “I took under consideration only the ones that were actually from District 3. It was historic in that it was the first time a large number of them had reached out to me. Now, whether it was because of him (Lindsey) or the FOP or because it is something they felt strongly about, I don’t know.”

Cue said she approached the OIM vote like she would any other, with her residents’ concerns of paramount importance.

“I felt like I heard from our residents,” she said. “They are the ones who make a difference to me.”

On the podcast, Lindsey makes clear that he is speaking as a private citizen, not as a member of the Tulsa Police Department. He also claims that the switch in votes did not happen because of any individual lobbying on his part.

“It was because we turned it over to the citizens and educated them on what needed to happen and why we felt the way that we did,” he said.

In an interview with the Tulsa World on Friday, Lindsey said what the FOP does to influence political outcomes is no different than the actions taken by other advocacy groups.

“I used that strong language in the podcast to kind of encourage and motivate those that I am talking to who are in similar positions,” he said. “In actuality, I just got the information, got it in front of the citizens. I was not individually expressly lobbying our councilors.”

He added: “Basically it is just grassroots activism, just like others are working the issue and mainly it is getting the information out.”

