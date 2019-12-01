Tulsa World editorial writer Ginnie Graham will be featured speaker for the monthly meeting of Heart of the Party, the Tulsa Chapter of the Oklahoma Federation of Democratic Women, which will be at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Baxter’s Interurban Grill, 717 S. Houston Ave.
A “Deck the Halls” get-together will be 5-7 p.m. Saturday at the Tulsa County Democratic Party Headquarters, 3930 E. 31st St. Activities will include decorating a Christmas tree, games and refreshments.
Bottom lines: Members of the Oklahoma House of Representatives expect to begin moving back into the Capitol in early January. They’ve been in temporary quarters since June, when they vacated the building to make way for renovations.
