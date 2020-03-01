Republicans in Tulsa and Osage counties will hold their conventions Saturday to choose delegates to the state gathering later this spring.
The Tulsa County Convention will begin at 9 a.m. with registration at the VanTrease Performing Arts Center for Education on the Tulsa Community College Southeast Campus, 10300 E. 81st St.
The Osage County Convention will begin at 8:30 a.m. at the Inter Local Co-op, 207 E. Main St., Hominy.
Sentencing reform: Quite a few legislators never liked State Question 780, the initiative petition that downgraded several nonviolent offenses to misdemeanors, and their efforts to chip away at it continue.
The latest is Senate Bill 1674, by Sen. Casey Murdock, R-Felt, which would restore possession or purchase of methamphetamine, heroin or cocaine within 1,000 feet of a school to a felony.
Meanwhile, Rep. Jim Olsen, R-Roland, said he’s willing to reduce the buffer between schools and medical marijuana businesses from 1,000 feet to 300 feet if churches are included.
“That was compromise … with the medical marijuana community,” Olsen told a House committee last week. “Reduce it to 300 (feet) for schools and then have 300 for the houses of worship.”
Campaigns and elections: Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg will appear at 12:15 p.m. Monday at the Oklahoma History Center, 800 Nazih Zuhdi Drive, Oklahoma City.
Together Oklahoma plans to lobby on behalf of Medicaid expansion beginning at 10 a.m. Wednesday in the state Capitol.
Meetings and events: Second District Congressman Markwayne Mullin will have a telephone town hall beginning at 6:30 p.m. Monday. Those wishing to participate should call 877-229-8493, pass code 111439.
Tulsa Historical Society Executive Director Michelle Place will speak to the Heart of the Party, the Tulsa chapter of the Oklahoma Federation of Democratic Women, at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Baxter’s Interurban, 717 S. Houston Ave.
The Council on American-Islamic Relations will have its annual Muslim Day at the state Capitol from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday.
The Tulsa County Democratic Party is having a Super Tuesday watch party from 6:30 to 11 p.m. Tuesday at The Rabbit Hole, 116 S. Elgin Ave.
Deadline for pledge of support forms for the Oklahoma Democratic Party Convention is 5 p.m. Thursday. See okdemocrats.org for forms and instructions.
Former Oklahoma Ethics Commission member John Hawkins will speak to the Wagoner County Republicans at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Church of God of Prophecy, 123 W. Sycamore St., Coweta.
Former congressional candidate Jarrin Jackson will be the guest speaker at the Tulsa County Republican Men’s Club meeting at 11:30 a.m. March 11 at Oklahoma Joe’s, 6175 E. 61st St.
Bottom lines: WalletHub says Oklahoma’s electorate ranks 31st in a measure comparing individual states’ characteristics with those of the country as a whole. It found Illinois the most representative state and Vermont the least.
