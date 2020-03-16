President Donald Trump on Monday stopped short of criticizing Gov. Kevin Stitt for
, but he said he disagreed with the governor. encouraging people to eat out amid the coronavirus spread
Asked at a news conference about Stitt and a California congressman’s comments this weekend about going out, Trump said, “I would disagree with it, but right now we don't have an order one way or the other” on shutting down restaurants.
“We don’t have an order. But I think it’s probably better that you don’t, especially in certain areas. Oklahoma doesn’t have a tremendous problem.”
Trump said Stitt’s encouragement contradicted what professionals were recommending.
Read the rest of the story on oklahoman.com. Some stories require an Oklahoman subscription to read.
>
Find complete coverage of the coronavirus, now free and open to the public from the Tulsa World.
Gallery: What coronavirus has done to public life in Tulsa
COVID-19 in Tulsa
A custodian cleans a revolving door at the ONE Gas building under increased fears of COVID-19. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
COVID-19 in Tulsa
A custodian cleans a revolving door at the ONE Gas building under increased fears of COVID-19 on Monday. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
COVID-19 in Tulsa
Alana Tipton, fleet manager at This Machine/Tulsa BikeShare, disinfects bicycles with Lysol amid the COVID-19 outbreak on Monday. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
COVID-19 in Tulsa
Alana Tipton, fleet manager at This Machine/Tulsa BikeShare, performs maintenance on bicycles during normal maintenance, which now includes disinfecting amid the COVID-19 outbreak. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
COVID-19 in Tulsa
Custodian Araceli Ortiz cleans a door at the Bank of America building downtown under increased fears of COVID-19 on Monday. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
COVID-19 in Tulsa
Custodian Araceli Ortiz cleans elevator surfaces at the Bank of America building downtown under increased fears of COVID-19 on Monday. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
COVID-19 in Tulsa
The Aveda store and several other national stores were closed at Woodland Hills Mall amid the COVID-19 outbreak on Monday. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
COVID-19 in Tulsa
Shoppers make their way past the closed down Apple store at Woodland Hills Mall on Monday. The stores have been closed nationwide. Employees were on hand to explain to potential customers that they were closed and why. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
COVID-19 in Tulsa
Kayla LaMascus cleans a vending machine at the Tulsa County Courthouse under increased fears of COVID-19 on Monday. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
COVID-19 in Tulsa
A man appears to sleep at the Tulsa County Courthouse on Monday. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
COVID-19 in Tulsa
A Super Target employee cleans door handles at their south Tulsa store to fight the spread of COVID-19 on Monday. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
COVID-19 in Tulsa
A Super Target customer walks down the paper product aisle as the toilet paper shelf is empty at the south Tulsa store on Monday. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Featured video