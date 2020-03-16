Governor faces social media backlash following tweet at eating establishment

Gov. Kevin Stitt is facing backlash after he tweeted a photo of himself and what is believed to be two of his six children on Saturday at an Oklahoma City food hall.

 Tulsa World

President Donald Trump on Monday stopped short of criticizing Gov. Kevin Stitt for encouraging people to eat out amid the coronavirus spread, but he said he disagreed with the governor.

Asked at a news conference about Stitt and a California congressman’s comments this weekend about going out, Trump said, “I would disagree with it, but right now we don't have an order one way or the other” on shutting down restaurants.

“We don’t have an order. But I think it’s probably better that you don’t, especially in certain areas. Oklahoma doesn’t have a tremendous problem.”

Trump said Stitt’s encouragement contradicted what professionals were recommending.

Read the rest of the story on oklahoman.com. Some stories require an Oklahoman subscription to read. 

> Find complete coverage of the coronavirus, now free and open to the public from the Tulsa World. 

Gallery: What coronavirus has done to public life in Tulsa

Featured video

Jason.collington@tulsaworld.com

918-581-8464

Tags

Recommended for you