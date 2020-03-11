The Tulsa City Council received proposed changes to the city’s animal welfare ordinance Wednesday intended to improve service, clarify regulations and align the document with state law and city zoning regulations.
Former Tulsa Mayor Susan Savage, chairwoman of the Animal Welfare Commission, presented the changes to councilors at a committee meeting.
“We are aware that some of these changes may lack unanimity from all of the user groups,” Savage said.
Not present for the discussion was Tulsa Animal Welfare Shelter Manager Jean Letcher, who confirmed Wednesday that she has been placed on administrative leave. Letcher declined to comment further, except to say that she was placed on leave March 3.
City officials declined to comment.
The ordinance proposal presented Wednesday does not address two major issues the commission has been dealing with since the Animal Welfare Commission was established by Mayor G.T. Bynum in 2018: inhumane and cruel treatment of animals, and feral cats.
Savage told councilors that subcommittees continue to examine those issue and that she expects to present their findings to the council in May.
“Fundamentally, I will say that the issue of spay and neuter is probably the foundation for how we move forward with animal welfare and animal population control,” she said. “How that gets implemented is very much a resource issue.”
The proposed ordinance changes would not have a significant effect on most pet owners but does increase fines and allow for a different mix of dogs and cats in a household.
Under the existing ordinance, a person is allowed five cats and dogs in a household, of which up to three can be dogs. The proposed ordinance changes would allow a total of five cats and dogs in a household with no limit on the number of dogs.
Those restrictions do not apply to small mammals, birds, or reptiles.
The proposal would also increase the fines for offenses related to public safety or public health — such as refusing to turn in an animal suspected of having rabies — to a maximum fine of $1,200, and/or six months in jail. A person found guilty of a minor nuisance would be subject to a maximum fine of $500 or less.
Another proposed change would codify an existing city practice to require that the Streets and Stormwater Department check for a microchip or tag on every cat and dog picked up by the city.
Commission member Teresa Burkett encouraged councilors to consider providing funding to hire, equip and train more Animal Welfare field officers. The lack of field officers often puts the burden of enforcing animal ordinances on the Police Department, and leaves residents of some neighborhoods afraid to use parks, trails and transportation services the city has invested heavily in, Burkett said.
“I continue to hear from several areas of our community that many citizens cannot use these wonderful investments because of the loose dogs,” she said. “So it looks nice, it may look equal throughout our community, but it is not equal throughout our community because there are too many people who can’t use the amenities.”
In response to a question from a city councilor, Savage — speaking on her own behalf — said she believes it is important to reconsider the notion of creating a no-kill shelter.
The idea, she said, is unrealistic.
"There are animals that will never be able to be adopted," she said. "They are too ill, they are to injured, they have been treated in a way that that they cannot be placed in families," she said. "So to me, the conversation must be how do we reduce the euthanasia rate and create the opportunity for animals to be moved of the shelter into homes with family."
Rather than working toward a no-kill shelter, Burkett said, the city is working to ensure that no animals are killed at the shelter because of a lack of space.