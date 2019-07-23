Dogs would be required to be leashed when in city parks under an ordinance amendment to be discussed at City Council on Wednesday.
The existing ordinance provides a little wiggle room, allowing for dogs to be off leash in parks as long as they are “in the immediate control of their owner.”
The ordinance change to be considered Wednesday would remove that language.
Tulsa Park and Recreation Director Anna America said she has heard from several people who have had problems with dogs at city parks.
“Anecdotally, I have had a number of people say, ‘Yeah, these people let their dogs off the leash and think they’re under control but they’re not.’”
The ordinance change would also apply to River Parks property within the city limits, including Turkey Mountain, as well as city detention ponds, which are often used as recreation areas.
The proposed change would not affect dog parks.
Tulsa Park and Recreation Board Director Teresa Burkett said one impetus for the proposed ordinance change was to provide clarity for Oxley Nature Center. The existing ordinance does not directly address dogs in the nature preserve.
The proposed ordinance amendment prohibits people from taking any animal, save for a seeing-eye dog or other service animal, into Oxley Nature Center or Redbud Valley.
“You don’t take dogs into an area where you have wildlife that people want to see,” Burkett said.
America added: “To bring dogs out there is not very fair to the dogs most of the time and it isn’t fair to people who are out there trying to bird watch or other things.”
Councilors will discuss the proposed ordinance change during a council committee meeting Wednesday afternoon at City Hall.
The council is expected to vote on the issue next month.