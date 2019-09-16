Gov. Kevin Stitt will visit Owasso this week as he travels the state in the remaining months of his first year in office for four public meetings billed as the Top Ten Cabinet Tour.
His second stop will take place at the Tulsa Tech-Owasso Campus on Thursday.
“My administration is committed to working with the people of Oklahoma to deliver a Top Ten state,” Stitt said in a news release, “which is why we are taking our cabinet meeting on the road to share about our progress and to listen to citizens.”
Stitt and members of his cabinet will discuss the administration’s progress and allow Oklahomans to bring up issues they want to see addressed.
Doors will open at 11 a.m., and the program will begin promptly at 11:30 a.m. with a presentation from Stitt and select members of the Cabinet, followed by a listening session for attendees to speak one-on-one with the governor or members of the cabinet.
“As part of the public meeting, we will share about our progress in delivering government accountability, recruiting new jobs to diversify our economy, and generating innovative solutions to address access to healthcare and a quality public education,” Stitt said in the release.
At the first tour stop in Woodward, Stitt spoke for about 15 minutes, highlighting the work of his first legislative session and outlining his vision to make Oklahoma a top 10 state in the country. Then Cabinet members took over, with a few giving brief presentations of what they hope to accomplish as part of Stitt’s administration.
Admission is free and open to the public, but RSVP is requested to help properly prepare the auditorium. Go to bit.ly/stittowassorsvp to sign up. Cookies and beverages will be provided at the reception by the City of Owasso and the Owasso Chamber of Commerce.
According to The Oklahoman, Stitt co-opted the idea of the Cabinet tour from Gov. Larry Hogan, of Maryland, who holds similar events.
Stitt plans two more tour stops before the end of the year.