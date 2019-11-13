The final draft of the Turkey Mountain Urban Wilderness Area master plan to be unveiled Thursday offers a roadmap for maintaining and enhancing the property and a vision for how it might expand beyond its existing borders.
“We are suggesting that there are certain areas to the south, to the north and to the west that could be added to what is understood to be Turkey Mountain over time,” said Matt Urbanski, a principal with Michael Van Valkenburgh Associates. “Some of it is already public land, some of it is land that probably could be added.
“Those (areas) give us better opportunity for new entrances, new parking areas, and also places to put in some programming that wouldn’t be impacting Turkey Mountain per se,” Urbanski said.
He cautioned that the vision to expand the park is just that — something to “put on the wall as an inspiration for people to keep moving forward towards.”
No plans are in place or funding available to expand the park at this time.
River Parks Authority announced earlier this year that it planned to create a master plan for preserving, maintaining and programming the approximately 650-acre recreation area. The authority has held two public meetings and received nearly 4,000 comments on the plan since March.
What is expected to be the last public meeting on the plan will be held 6 p.m. Thursday at Crowne Plaza Hotel, 7902 S. Lewis Ave.
“To us, the exciting thing is we have a grand vision for the future that adds area to Turkey Mountain, adds programs, realigns access points — very ambitious,” Urbanski said. “But I think we always temper everything with a sense of what is practical or achievable.”
That means focusing first on improving, realigning where appropriate, and potentially condensing the existing trail system and ensuring the overall well-being of the mountain.
“We wanted to find ways that are ecologically appropriate to restore the nature, to create sustainable trails, and to create new access,” Urbanski said.
A representative of Progressive Trail Design will be at Thursday night’s meeting, as will John Weir, an Oklahoma State University professor who is helping create a controlled burn protocol for the master plan.
“We were all programmed that fire is bad by Smokey Bear,” Urbanski said. “And it turns out he wasn’t exactly right, especially across certain types of landscapes.”
The controlled burns will help create a more diversified landscape that will be more beautiful and support more wildlife, Urbanski said.
“It is just more interesting,” he said.
The George Kaiser Family Foundation is funding the master plan. The foundation agreed to fund the master plan as part of its donation of land to River Parks Authority.
Turkey Mountain Urban Wilderness Area is one of the city’s most popular attractions, drawing people from all over northeast Oklahoma.
The wilderness area averages between 20,000 and 25,000 visitors a month, according to River Parks estimates. It has about 6.7 miles of designated trails, but there are many, many more miles of unmarked paths forged by visitors over the past four decades.
For more information about River Parks and the master planning process, go to www.riverparks.org.