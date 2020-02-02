In the past year, the City Council has held public meetings to examine racial disparities in policing outlined in the city’s Equality Indicators reports; Mayor G.T. Bynum has proposed the creation of an independent body to review police use-of-force incidents; and the city’s participation in “Live PD” has been criticized by some residents who think it reflects poorly on Tulsa and exploits people in their most vulnerable moments.
Last month, Franklin discussed those issues and more with the Tulsa World. Here’s what he had to say. Some answers have been condensed.
Do you believe there is racial bias in Tulsa police practices?
From a global perspective our department is not racially biased, but I do understand that there are individual officers out there that could be and probably have done and been biased in some manner or form in their policing.
Do you believe the Equality Indicators reports are an accurate reflection of police use-of-force incidents in the department?
I don’t want to get into whether or not the data is legitimate or not; I will just say this: There is room for us to improve. We have to take what is given to us and try to redirect, refocus to ensure that we are equally policing in all of our communities.
Is there room for improvement on this Police Department? There is a lot of room for improvement. … Like I said, I want to be right 100% of the time, and I want officers to be right 100% of the time. So that is the goal. … There are probably officers out there that don’t do things right, and we are going to be consistent in how we apply our (use-of-force) policies and those violations. We’re going to hold officers accountable.
So would it be fair to characterize it as: Perhaps there is some bias but it’s not systemic; it’s not agencywide; it’s a few officers?
I think if you go through the implicit bias training, you’re going to know that we all have some type of bias. I might look at a large person and say, “They’re lazy.” Right? So there is a bias.
Our officers come from such diverse backgrounds, and not all of our officers understand certain segments of the community. They might perceive loud and boisterous talk as heated, but when my family gets together, we laugh, we joke, we crack jokes and we get pretty loud, and that’s just normal for us. I love traveling. … I love seeing all the different cultures and all the different ways that people interact, and we are all different in how we interact. And in some way, shape or form, we’ve got to somehow get that across to all of our officers to make them more effective and make them better at doing this job as a police office.
We have to be ever changing and change the way we train officers. They didn’t have to train me how to interact with somebody face to face when I went through (police academy). We need to be teaching that today, and officers need to know our history because I think the history points and shows why we are at where we are today, and history is a part of us.
Would you support the creation of an independent oversight body to review use-of-force incidents, such as the Office of the Independent Monitor that Mayor Bynum proposed?
The OIM is in the hands of the City Council. I never want to close the door. I am always open to exploring what other agencies are doing and seeing what works and doesn’t work, and that’s what we have to do. That is the nature of policing; that is the nature of a business. Businesses have to constantly reevaluate and change, and we can’t be any different.
My team and I will be consistent in our policy application and will hold officers accountable to those (use-of-force) policies. I believe there are great opportunities ahead for TPD as we focus on transparency and providing excellent customer service. If citizens see what we’re doing, I think they will find comfort knowing we’re doing our best. The utilization of social media will be more intense.
Franklin’s affidavit states in part: “During an interview with the city attorney I advised them that I had never observed or to my knowledge been discriminated against on the Tulsa Police Department. The Consent Decree outlines guidelines that are already in practice within the police department. I believe the Decree is demoralizing and will create reactive policing instead of proactive policing.”
In a letter released last week, a group of community activists and local leaders — including City Councilor Vanessa Hall-Harper, state Sen. Kevin Matthews and state Rep. Regina Goodwin — said they “look forward to Mr. Franklin recanting his prior denial of racial discrimination within the department.”
The signatories of the letter went on to say they “have little confidence that Franklin will address concerns raised by Black and Brown communities.”
You opposed the settlement and consent decree in the black officers lawsuit. Correct?
Here is what I know of the black officers lawsuit: It was for patterns and practices that occurred prior to me joining the Police Department. However, every single officer, and I am guessing black officers, even after the lawsuit was filed, was automatically incorporated … in the lawsuit.
Well, I had no idea. So when it came up and I don’t know what context it was brought up … I was asked, “Is there racial discrimination within the Tulsa Police Department?” Have I been racially discriminated against in the Tulsa Police Department? The answer is no. It was no then. So, for this group to come out and demand that I recant, do they want me to lie? Do they want somebody that is trustworthy running the department?
The letter also says they “have little confidence that Franklin will address concerns raised by Black and Brown communities.” What do you say to that?
Haven’t even taken the seat yet, haven’t sat in the chair, and already no confidence. Well, that tells me exactly what I need, and apparently, that they are not wanting to be a part of building a better community. So I will forge on, because there are a lot of other people who want to build a partnership with this department and do great things.
Do you support the Police Department’s participation in the “Live PD” television program?
I understand people’s reservations about “Live PD,” but I think that when people call for transparency, and we want to be transparent, we want to show what we are doing, and that is a good way to showcase the work that we are doing.
