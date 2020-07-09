JAY — Delaware County Republican Chairman Cheryl Flood spent the past two days fielding telephone calls and emails from voters angry over the sheriff’s runoff election race set for August.
The influx of angry phone calls stemmed from a social media post from a candidate, Flood said.
“I have been on the phone with the State Election Board, the County Election Board, our district attorney, and hundreds of voters,” Flood said. “The ballots are already printed.”
On June 30 Delaware County Republicans went to the polls to elect a sheriff. At the end of the day, Mark Berry collected 34.36% or 1,622 votes followed by Mike Wilkerson with 26.24% or 1,235 votes, Tracy Shaw, 22.8% or 1,073 votes, and Matt North with 16.51% or 777 votes.
Delaware County Election Board Secretary Crystal January confirmed there are 22,973 registered voters in Delaware County and out of those, 12,354 are registered Republican voters, both active and inactive.
Only Republicans were eligible to vote in the sheriff’s race because only Republican candidates filed for the sheriff’s post, Flood said.
Berry and Wilkerson will face off against each other in the Aug. 25 runoff race.
Both men are lifelong Democrats and have previously sought the sheriff’s position and crossed sides, changing their party affiliation for the election.
The problem is Wilkerson posted what he terms a “poorly written post” Saturday on a social media site saying he will no longer “actively campaign or seek contributions” for the sheriff’s race.
His vague post ignited a verbal firestorm, leaving questions about whether he was running or had dropped out the race.
Berry said he has spoken to Wilkerson.
“This was not a setup,” Berry said. “If I am elected, he (Wilkerson) will not be my undersheriff or work for me.”
Berry said he doesn’t plan to change his approach and will continue to campaign.
Wilkerson said he has not been threatened, pressured or bribed to drop out of the race.
“The post was poorly written,” Wilkerson said. “I am running for sheriff. I just don’t want to take money from good people who can barely afford to take care of their families.”
Wilkerson, a 49-year-law enforcement veteran, said he will serve the term if elected.
Wilkerson said he is available for debates and forums or to meet with organizations or groups that want to hear his campaign ideas.
“I have heard the comments — if Mark (Berry) wins the election I will not go to work for him or be his undersheriff,” Wilkerson said. “If Mark (Berry) wins, I will go to Oklahoma City and get my retired police officer card and turn in my badge for good.”
“I really want this county to heal,” Wilkerson said, referring to the multitude of civil lawsuits filed against the county, jail overcrowding issues, and a shortage of deputies.
