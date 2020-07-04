A Tulsa Health Department application to Tulsa County for funding to create a public-awareness campaign to promote practices that would reduce the spread of COVID-19 has been on hold for more than a month as the parties work to iron out their differences.
By Thursday — after a testy email exchange — the campaign looked to be a go.
“What is important to us is, we want to make sure that no one is left behind,” said THD spokeswoman Leanne Stephens. “I remain hopeful that we can land on something that will educate and inform.”
The kerfuffle began around May 20, when Stephens submitted a request for funding through the federal CARES Act program, a COVID-19 relief program the county is administering locally.
The application requested $600,000 to hire an advertising agency to “develop and execute a localized, comprehensive COVID-19 prevention campaign targeting Tulsa County residents.”
County officials responded by saying they needed more details before they could approve the funding.
County Commission Chairman Ron Peters sits on the county committee that reviews applications.
“It’s not that we’re in disagreement about it, we want to know what the message is,” Peters said Thursday. “For example, if you don’t know to wash your hands or don’t touch your face, wear a mask and social distance by now, do we really want to, say, spend $600,000 to tell people that?”
The discussion heated up earlier in the week when Stephens informed City Council staff and the Mayor’s Office in an email that THD’s request for funding had been denied.
Peters responded in an email that he resented Stephens’ telling people the request had been denied.
“Our question was what does the campaign entail, not that we wouldn’t participate,” he wrote.
The email exchange occurred the day after Peters met with Tulsa Health Department CEO Reggie Ivey and Executive Director Bruce Dart to discuss the matter. The meeting ended with an agreement that THD would issue a request for proposals to local public relations firms to get their ideas for the campaign.
THD will use the responses to fill in the details of their plan for the campaign.
Stephens said she hopes the campaign can begin as soon as possible.
“What is important is that we are reaching vulnerable populations, particularly non-English-speaking residents, those who may not watch the news, but how can we ensure that we are reaching them in other ways,” Stephens said. “So that is really the goal of this campaign. We really just want to ensure that Tulsa County residents are informed about the stuff they can take personally to keep themselves and their families safe from COVID-19.”
City spokeswoman Michelle Brooks said the city supports creating a public-awareness campaign. Such an effort was one of the recommendations included in the Mayor’s Economic Recovery Advisory Committee’s final report.
Peters reiterated that the county has always been willing to assist public health officials in combating the spread of COVID-19, noting that county commissioners have already approved $168,000 in CARES Act funding for THD testing and plan to approve $300,000 more.
“We said the rules for getting this money are pretty strict,” Peters said. “We will definitely cover such a (public-awareness) program but we are not just going to give you $600,000 and say, ‘Go have fun.’ ”
Tulsa County received nearly $114 million in CARES Act funding to distribute. About $10.3 million in applications have been approved thus far.
FEATURED VIDEO