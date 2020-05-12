OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma's general revenue fell by record proportions in April as the full effect of the COVID-19 epidemic and weak energy markets came to bear, officials reported Tuesday.
General revenue — the state's primary operating fund — missed the April estimate by 44% percent, the largest monthly misfire on record, according to the Office of Management and Enterprise Services.
Much of the shortfall was the result of moving the deadline for paying 2019 state income taxes from April 15 to July 15, but other revenue sources were also off sharply.
Sales tax receipts, the second-largest revenue source after income taxes, were 18 percent below the estimate and 13 percent below the prior year. Gross production taxes were 21 percent below expectations and 25 percent below the same month a year ago.
"Missing this month's estimate is not a surprise, but the magnitude is notable," said OMES Director Steve Harpe. "These losses are, and will continue to have, a significant impact on revenue in the next month and into FY 2021. As agencies approach these next few months, many will be tasked with making difficult decisions as a result of this threefold economic gut punch," Harpe said.
April is typically the highest revenue month of the year because of the income tax deadline. This April, general revenue totaled $529.1 million, or $416.2 million less than projected.
For the first 10 months of the fiscal year, which ends June 30, general revenue is $486.8 million, or 8.5%, below projections. The Legislature and governor have taken steps to cover that short fall but may have to take additional measures, including spending cuts, to get through the next two months.
It is unclear how much of the income tax revenue lost this year because of the delayed deadline will be recouped in the next fiscal year when the taxes are eventually paid.