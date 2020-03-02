It is unclear who the favorite is in Oklahoma’s Democratic primary. Polling by CHS of Oklahoma City in early February showed Mike Bloomberg with a six-point lead on Bernie Sanders, but a more recent survey by Griffin Communications — KOTV Channel 6 in Tulsa — had Joe Biden in first by less than two points over Bloomberg. Sanders was third in that poll, seven points behind Bloomberg.
Almost one in five in the Griffin Communications poll, conducted by SoonerPoll.com, were undecided.
Elizabeth Warren (D)
Cory Booker (D)
Deval Patrick (D)
Marianne Williamson (D)
Joseph R. Biden (D)
Tom Steyer (D)
Amy Klobuchar (D)
Michael Bennet (D)
Bernie Sanders (D)
Julián Castro (D)
Andrew Yang (D)
Pete Buttigieg (D)
Tulsi Gabbard (D)
Michael R. Bloomberg (D)
Donald J. Trump (R)
Joe Walsh (R)
Roque "Rocky" De La Fuente (R)
Other candidates on the Republican ballot
View a March 3 sample ballot
August 2019: Former presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke tours Greenwood District to learn about the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre
