Regular voting for Oklahoma’s presidential primary will take place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday at all precinct locations.
Six names, including that of President Donald Trump, will be on the Republican ballot, while Democrats and independents will have 14 names to sort through on the Democratic ballot.
Libertarians will not be able to vote in the presidential primary. All registered voters, however, may cast ballots on a countywide question on allowing liquor stores to open on Sundays.
It is unclear who the favorite is in Oklahoma’s Democratic primary. Polling by CHS of Oklahoma City in early February showed Mike Bloomberg with a six-point lead on Bernie Sanders, but a more recent survey by Griffin Communications — KOTV Channel 6 in Tulsa — had Joe Biden in first by less than two points over Bloomberg. Sanders was third in that poll, seven points behind Bloomberg.
Almost one in five in the Griffin Communications poll, conducted by SoonerPoll.com, were undecided.
