Tulsans could be asked to go to the polls this year to decide whether gender-specific pronouns in the City Charter should be replaced with more inclusive language.
City Councilor Kara Joy McKee pitched the idea Wednesday during a council committee meeting, saying she’s heard from several constituents who are concerned about the issue.
“I believe the charter, … when referring to individuals, uses he/him as a pronoun to encompass everyone,” McKee said.
The city councilor made her proposal during a discussion of possible charter amendments that could be brought to the public this year.
“He/she/they could work,” she said. “Or as Councilor (Connie) Dodson suggested, something more like citizen … or resident.”
Councilor Lori Decter Wright said she did not think the charter change would be “a heavy lift that no one has done before.”
Councilor Phil Lakin noted that Tulsa would not be the first U.S. city to make such a change. Nashville, Tennessee, has made its charter gender neutral, he said.
“Hopefully, there is already ballot language that is instructive to assist in this that we can borrow from some other municipalities across the country,” he said.
Councilors also noted that The Merriam-Webster dictionary last year named the singular “they” as its word of the year.
According to the dictionary’s website, “they” is commonly used to refer to a single person whose gender identity is nonbinary.
“There’s no doubt that its use is established in the English language,” the website says.
City Council Administrator Pat Boulden said he thinks the change could be made but that it would take “a little bit of art to remove those” pronouns.
Boulden, who is a lawyer, said he’s tried to make similar changes in city ordinances.
“You dance between what pronoun is appropriate, or do you remove pronouns and refer to positions?” he said.
Councilors also discussed whether and how city ordinances could be changed in a similar fashion.
Wright said she was troubled by the use of the word “neuter” in city ordinances.
The word is part of the definition of gender set forth in the ordinance: “Words used in the masculine comprehend, as well, the feminine gender, and neuter.”
Mayor G.T. Bynum declined to comment specifically on the proposal, saying he was unaware of it.
“I need to visit with my council colleagues and better understand their thoughts on this before I can comment,” he said.
The City Charter can be changed only through a vote of the people. Voters adopted the charter in 1989, establishing a strong-mayor form of government.
Two possible dates for a charter change vote are Aug. 25 and Nov. 3. The city’s municipal election is scheduled for Aug. 25, with the runoff election, if needed, set for Nov. 3.
Changes to city ordinances do not require a vote of the people.
