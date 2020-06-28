People wait in line recently to enter the Tulsa County Courthouse. On Tuesday, voters will decide on a rematch between Court Clerk Don Newberry and challenger Ron Phillips in the Republican primary, which will decide the race. In the only other Tulsa County race, Republican voters will pick an opponent for incumbent County Commissioner Karen Keith, a Democrat. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Voters headed to the polls Tuesday will see a few familiar names on the Tulsa County primary ballot.
But first the names you won’t see: Neither Sheriff Vic Regalado nor County Clerk Michael Willis drew opponents, so each is assured a second term.
Democratic County Commissioner Karen Keith from District 2 did not draw a primary challenger from her party. She awaits the outcome of the GOP primary between Josh Turley and Eddy Barclay.
Turley, 47, has worked at the Sheriff’s Office since 1994. He currently serves as a risk manager. Barclay, 60, is director of road operations in Tulsa County District 1.
Turley said he believes he is the candidate who can beat Keith.
“I ran for this position four years ago and I pulled 43% of the vote as a non-politician,” Turley said. “I am not engaged in that big politics world. I don’t want to be bought and owned.”
Barclay describes himself as a fiscal conservative who thinks it’s time the county started watching how it spends taxpayer money.
“We did a poll of what Republicans want — more jobs and better roads,” Barclay said. “Tulsa County and city of Tulsa roads are not good. … We need to get on our roads and get more jobs, better jobs.”
In the other contested county race, Court Clerk Don Newberry will face off against Ron Phillips in a rematch of the 2016 Republican primary. Newberry edged out Phillips before soundly defeating Democrat John R. Andrew in the general election.
This year, the primary will determine who holds the office for the next four years.
Newberry, 53, said he has spent his first term in office updating the Court Clerk’s office and making it as user-friendly as possible.
“We have redone the office, improved the customer service so your contact here is better and easier,” Newberry said. “We have upgraded everything and made it more efficient and better run.”
Newberry said he’s proud of the work he’s done in conjunction with Tulsa County District Court judges to establish bond dockets on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays.
“This allows us to make sure all new arrests can see a judge with a 24-hour period,” Newberry said.
If elected to a second term, Newberry plans to continue digitizing all court records for easier access and to continue working to enhance the online filing system. He is also working with county officials to create a new jury room.
“I have the experience, the background and the education to lead the Court Clerk’s office as we navigate the 21st century,” Newberry said.
The Tulsa World was unable to reach Phillips for comment.
The county general election is scheduled for Nov. 3.
Featured video
Throwback Tulsa: Remember when they buried a car at the courthouse?
Summer Special! Patio Covers Sunrooms & Decks. No Job Too Big or Too Small. Kitchens, Bathrooms, Additions, Siding & Roofing. We do it all! Over 40 years in business! Vet & Senior Discounts! Credit cards accepted. Free Estimates! Call now, 918-271-0050.