It was less than a year ago that the Arkansas River flooded, leaving long stretches of the River Parks trail system underwater. When the waters receded, debris was strewn everywhere and sinkholes punctured the asphalt trails.
Thanks to volunteers who helped clean up, and to the city, which repaired the sink holes, those problems have been fixed.
Now there’s only $15 million more in flood-related repairs to get done.
Matt Meyer, executive director of River Parks Authority, knows it’s unlikely that every damaged area will be made well, but he’s going to try. The authority plans to submit five dozen projects to FEMA for possible reimbursement.
“We will be making applications for everything, absolutely,” Meyer said. “Realistically, those out-of-the way places that don’t affect facilities” won’t be repaired because they won’t be reimbursed.
In the meantime, River Parks is set to begin work on the reconstruction projects it deems most important: river bank stabilization and trail repairs at 68th Street and Riverside Drive; splash pad repairs at 41st Street and Riverside Drive; and Feldman Deck reinforcement and reconstruction at 59th Street and Riverside Drive.
The bulk of the work at 68th Street and Riverside Drive will involve using concrete cable reinforcement to secure the river bank. The city used a similar process several years ago to reinforce a 500-foot stretch on the east bank at 57th Street and Riverside Drive.
“It worked great, it held up really well during the flood,” Meyer said of the stretch of river bank secured by the city.
The project is expected to begin in early April and, weather and river conditions permitting, be completed by the end of the month.
Meyer said he hopes to have the splash pad at QuikTrip Plaza at 41st Street and Riverside Drive open by early summer. The water system stopped working after last May’s flooding breached an underground vault containing the splash pad’s engine, pumps and filters.
“The rift raft that was adjacent to the vault actually collapsed the walls of the vault, and it was filled with sand and dirt,” Meyer said. “The new vault that we are ordering is beefed up more than the other one — doesn’t mean it can’t happen again, but it is stronger than the other one.”
The Feldman Deck reconstruction will be funded with public and private dollars. River Parks plans to seek FEMA reimbursement for the money it will spend to address the soil erosion under the deck, and the Feldman family is raising the funds to build a bigger, better deck.
The FEMA reimbursement process can be complicated, and is not always fast. The agency reimburses up to 75% of a project’s cost, with 12.5% in state reimbursement also available.
But reimbursement comes only after a project is completed. For River Parks, that means coming up with $15 million it doesn’t have.
The Authority has $2.5 million for flood-related repairs, more than $1.1 million of which has been cobbled up by its first three projects.
Meyer said nearly all of the remaining funds will be used to do river bank and trail repairs at the base of Turkey Mountain, and to address the temporary berm constructed along west bank south of the PSO plant.
“There is a 330-foot- long gravel berm that was built on top of the trail,” Meyer said. “It was to keep the river from flooding the homes in Garden City and businesses around 41st Street and Elwood Avenue.”
Featured video