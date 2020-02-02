OKLAHOMA CITY — Critics of a law that lets people carry weapons without a permit or training on Monday filed papers seeking to allow voters to repeal the measure.
Last session, lawmakers passed House Bill 2597 called “constitutional carry” or “permitless carry.” The first law signed by Gov. Kevin Stitt, it took effect Nov. 1.
A prior effort by critics, led by Rep. Jason Lowe, D-Oklahoma City, failed to secure the needed signatures to get a repeal before voters.
A legal challenge also failed to get the measure put on hold.
Lowe said the latest effort — State Question 809 — is a statutory change and nearly 95,000 signatures will be required to get the measure on a statewide ballot.
The paperwork was filed Monday with the Oklahoma Secretary of State’s Office.
Last time, critics only had 17 days to get the needed signatures, but fell short of the required 59,320 signatures.
That effort was a referendum requiring fewer signatures. The new effort is an initiative petition.
This time, organizers will have 90 days to collect signatures, Lowe said.
Lowe said he didn’t know if paid signature gatherers will be used.
He believes efforts to repeal constitutional carry have gained momentum.
“We find it amusing that a legislator that does not own a gun or had a gun in his hand or fired a gun would be working so hard to make sure peaceful, law-abiding citizens could not carry a firearm,” said Don Spencer, Oklahoma Second Amendment Association president. “With the Moms Demand Action and Bloomberg money behind this, we are sure they will try again to misrepresent the bill and the law again to obtain signatures by false pretenses.”
Spencer was referring to Michael Bloomberg, a presidential Democratic candidate who supports deeper restrictions on gun ownership.
Lowe said no funding for the effort has come from out of state.
