U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe said Monday that he still opposes calling witnesses in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, despite reports that a forthcoming book by former national security advisor John Bolton would bolster the case against the president.
The Oklahoma Republican said Bolton “has always been a friend of mine, but he was fired by the president — that can have an effect on a person.”
Inhofe, like most Republican senators, has said that witnesses would unnecessarily prolong Trump’s trial on impeachment articles alleging abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.