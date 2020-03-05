2020-03-05 ne-inhofeannounce p1

Jim Inhofe is shown on election night Nov. 8, 1994, with his wife, Kay Inhofe. He won a special election to become a U.S. senator. Now 85, he is expected to announce that he’s running for another six-year term on Thursday. Tulsa World file photo

Six years ago, the last time reelection to the U.S. Senate was an issue for Jim Inhofe, he said he’d quit when he could no longer fly one of his airplanes upside down.

He’s still flying upside down.

The 85-year-old is expected to announce Thursday that he will seek a fifth full term. The Tulsa Republican has already spent 32 years in Congress, a record for Oklahoma, and is coming up on 26 years in the Senate, also a record.

“I know a lot of people who are too old to serve in the Senate at 70,” Inhofe said. “For whatever reason, I don’t seem to have any of those problems.”

Inhofe gave no indication in at least the past year that he might retire, but he said there “was some doubt” about running again, especially after his wife, Kay Inhofe, had a stroke earlier this year.

“My wife was the biggest one” urging Inhofe to run, he said. “She insisted I do it. She said, ‘Let’s finish what we started.’”

Kay Inhofe underwent several tests and is doing well.

“She said, ‘Quit worrying about me,’” the senator said.

Inhofe is chairman of the powerful Senate Armed Services Committee and the senior Republican on the Environment and Public Works Committee, which he formerly chaired.

That committee has significant oversight of infrastructure as well as the Environmental Protection Agency, with which Inhofe has been frequently at odds over regulations.

Inhofe said he’s seeking reelection for three reasons: to “protect Oklahoma from the radical, socialist agenda” of the Democratic Party, to continue a “relationship” with President Donald Trump that Inhofe views as beneficial for the state and to remain in charge of the Armed Services Committee.

At least two of those depend on this year’s elections. Oddsmakers favor Trump to win reelection, but defeat is a real possibility. Democrats also could win control of the Senate, which would knock Inhofe out of the chairmanship.

Of course, Inhofe himself could lose, but the odds right now are all in his favor. Beginning with his election to the Oklahoma Legislature in the 1960s, Inhofe has been one of the most enduring political figures in state history.

Interestingly, his primary opponent appears to be at the other end of the age and career spectrum. At 30, Oklahoma City Democrat Abby Broyles just barely meets the minimum age requirement for the Senate.

And there is no maximum. In fact, Congress — and particularly the Senate — are among the most age-friendly places in the country.

Even at 85, Inhofe is only the fourth oldest current senator and the fifth oldest member of Congress.

Several senators and at least one congressman have served into their 90s, and South Carolina’s Strom Thurmond remained in office until the age of 100.

Oldest current members of Congress

MemberBirth dateAge
Rep. Don Young, R-AlaskaJune 9, 193386
Sen. Diane Feinstein, D-Calif.June 22, 193386
Sen. Charles Grassley, R-IowaSept. 17, 193386
Sen. Richard Shelby, R-Ala.May 6, 193485
Sen. Jim Inhofe, R-OklaNov. 17, 193485

