OKLAHOMA CITY — The U.S. Senate confirmed Jodi W. Dishman and Bernard M. Jones on Thursday as federal judges for the Western District of Oklahoma, which is based in Oklahoma City.
Dishman and Jones, both 40, will replace long-serving judges who are taking senior status; senior judges often continue working with a reduced caseload.
With the two confirmations, five of the six judges — not counting the ones on senior status — serving in Oklahoma’s Western District are nominees of President Donald Trump, who has been in office for less than three years.
Trump nominated Dishman to fill the vacancy created when U.S. District Judge Vicki Miles-LaGrange took senior status. Dishman is a private attorney in Oklahoma City whose practice has focused in recent years on defending large insurance companies. She received her bachelor’s degree from Southern Methodist University in Dallas. She graduated summa cum laude from the OU law school in 2005 and was editor in chief of the Oklahoma Law Review. She clerked for two judges on the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals and worked in private practice in San Antonio before moving to Oklahoma City.