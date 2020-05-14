OKLAHOMA CITY — The Senate on Wednesday passed two measures to fund Gov. Kevin Stitt’s version of Medicaid expansion.
Senate Bill 1046 would cap the Supplemental Hospital Offset Payment Program fee at 4% and dedicate 1.7 percentage points to pay for Medicaid expansion under Stitt’s SoonerCare 2.0.
The plan calls for premiums, work requirements and caps on the amount of federal money that can be drawn down.
Enacted in 2011, the Supplemental Hospital Offset Payment Program, known as SHOPP, can assess a fee on hospitals of up to 4% of annual net patient revenue. Some 65 hospitals participate.
Senate Bill 1046 passed by a vote of 29-17 and heads to the House.
Sen. Frank Simpson, R-Springer, said the measure would be null and void should State Question 802 pass on June 30.
State Question 802 is a constitutional amendment that expands Medicaid under the traditional platform without caps, work requirements or premiums.
The Senate also passed Senate Bill 1935 that allows the Office of Management and Enterprise Services to transfer money from the Revenue Stabilization Fund to pay for SoonerCare 2.0.
It passed by a vote of 36-10 and heads to the House for consideration.