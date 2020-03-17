The Tulsa World has dropped its paywall on all the coverage related to the coronavirus. Find all the coverage on our Special Report page.
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Senate on Tuesday passed a bill that would dramatically alter how public meetings can be held.
House Bill 3888 passed by a vote of 40-0 and heads to the House for consideration.
Sen. Brent Howard, R-Altus, said under the measure, during an emergency, public bodies would not have to meet in person but could use teleconferencing or telephone.
The measure would sunset on March 1, 2021, Howard said.
He said the measure is in response to COVID-19.
“I want to thank the author for the hard work on this to create a solution for local leaders to continue the important business of our state,” said Sen. Julia Kirt, D-Oklahoma City.
She encouraged local leaders to be transparent and create an ability for the public to participate whenever possible, even in a crisis.
Howard said local bodies would have to have a number that would allow the public to participate and must maintain a quorum.
“It basically changes the Open Meetings Act and allows all public bodies to meet by telephone,” said Oklahoma Press Association Executive Vice President Mark Thomas. “They would still have to prepare an agenda and put it on their website, but they would no longer have to post it on the door. And public officials could essentially drive around and vote by phone. It has some holes that need to be filled.”
He said the OPA would prefer a much shorter time frame.
“I certainly think we can see the need for accommodations in this time of crisis, particularly with a contagious disease,” Thomas said.
But changing the law for an entire year to allow public officials conduct meetings by phone is not the best solution, Thomas said.
House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, said in a message to members and staff that he was authorizing administrative leave to all House employees beginning Wednesday through March 20.
"We are currently evaluating the situation and we will keep you updated on any changes to working hours, locations and staffing levels beyond March 20," he wrote.
He said the situation is fluid.