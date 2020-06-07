JoBeth Hammond

Oklahoma City councilmember JoBeth Hamon. Doug Hoke/The Oklahoman

OKLAHOMA CITY — Ward 6 Councilwoman JoBeth Hamon's husband, Marty Peercy, said on Twitter Saturday that people want his wife "killed because she criticized the establishment."

"A coward just published our address online," Peercy tweeted. "Stand up now."

Neither Hamon nor Peercy responded to text messages or voicemails seeking comment.

Police Chief Wade Gourley did not respond to a phone call to inquire whether a threat on the councilwoman's life had been reported or whether an investigation had been opened.

Read the rest of the story here at The Oklahoman.com.

Michael Dekker

918-581-8469

michael.dekker@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @michaeldekkerTW

Tags

Recommended for you