OKLAHOMA CITY — A special investigative audit released Tuesday found several spending problems within the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department.
State Auditor and Inspector Cindy Byrd performed the audit at the April 15, 2019, request of the Ottawa County Commissioners. It covered the period July 1, 2016, through June 30, 2019.
Ottawa County Commissioners Chairman Chad Masterson said the findings will be turned over to the district attorney.
Jeremy Floyd is the current sheriff and took office in 2017.
“It is kind of a shock, really,” Masterson said. “Everyone is in shock and awe.”
Over three years, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office required supplemental appropriations of $435,000 on budgets that ranged up to slightly more than $1.7 million.
The audit said the supplemental appropriations appeared to be facilitated “by Sheriff Floyd’s non-compliance with policies, procedures and statutes. After numerous discussions in BOCC (board of county commissioners) meetings regarding the proper process for budget compliance and possible corrective action, Sheriff Floyd continued to exhibit a disregard for the budget process.
“As a result of this overspending, the County struggled to fund all other necessary operations.”
Floyd said part of the problem was that the Department of Corrections pulled inmates from the county jail, reducing his budget.
But Masterson said that did not cause all the problems.
The audit found that Floyd improperly used the department’s credit card to charge $1,132.78 in unallowable travel expenses for himself and his spouse.
Floyd said he didn’t learn he was not allowed to take his wife on a trip until after the fact.
Debts incurred in fiscal year 2019 in the amount of $34,554.69 were paid with fiscal year 2020 funds, in violation of state law, the audit said.
The audit found that inmate trust fund receipts were not deposited daily. Checks were issued directly form the Inmate Trust Fund checking account to outside vendors and entities, which is not allowed under law.
“The County Undersheriff incurred $1,462.88 in travel costs to attend a Harley Davidson training class, despite the fact that the Department does not have a motorcycle unit,” the audit said.
Time records were not consistently maintained or completed for all employees, the audit found. In addition, monthly employee leave balances were not maintained and prohibited the ability to confirm that leave and comp time balances were recorded, tracked and paid properly, the audit said.
“This was the first big audit since I was in office,” Floyd said. “After the exit audit went over the problems, we have corrected those measures to make sure we are not in violation of the law again.”
Byrd said the audit was the result of repeated requests for budget increase by sheriff.
It found breakdown in processes, safeguards that were not followed, specifically purchasing procedures, Byrd said.