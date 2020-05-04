We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

State agency budget cuts will average about 4% under the Legislature's plan, with a 2.5% cut in common education appropriations, leaders announced Monday at the Capitol.

On April 6, lawmakers passed a series of bills to back fill the fiscal year 2020 budget to avoid cuts using a portion of the state's slightly more than $1 billion in savings.

Gov. Kevin Stitt, chairman of the Board of Equalization, told lawmakers the fiscal year 2021 budget will be short by more than $1.36 billion, though lawmakers questioned that figure.

House and Senate leaders Monday said the budget took that $1.3 billion figure into account but managed to average cuts around 4%. Common education appropriations cuts were said to be closer to 2.5%, but schools may see a small funding increase with other funding taken into consideration.

“We still remain circumspect about the data used to create the executive branch’s projections, but we worked off their numbers. We will consider supplemental appropriations to restore some of these reductions if revenues improve as we expect them to,” said Senate Appropriations Chairman Roger Thompson, R-Okemah.

Under the agreement, most of the revenue hole Stitt projected will be filled by using reserve funds, cutting one-time spending, temporarily redirecting non-appropriated money into the budget, and agency appropriation reductions of 4% or less in most cases.

“The Legislature is pleased to have an agreement stabilizing the budget to the fullest extent possible under the numbers Governor Stitt provided,” said House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka. “The Legislature is strongly united behind this agreement and will enact it quickly to provide certainty to state services at a time it is sorely needed.”

The agreement calls for a total budget of $7.7 billion, which is $237.8 million, or 3%, less than the fiscal year 2020 budget.

Recent teacher pay raises will not be affected by appropriations cuts, according to a news release.

Oklahoma’s $200 million in COVID-19 relief money for common education "fully offsets the temporary state funding reduction of $78.2 million, or 2.5%," the release states.

“We are very pleased to agree on an innovative and creative budget that meets our goal to protect classroom funding from reductions. As the branch of government closest to the people, the Legislature is fully confident this is how Oklahomans want their tax dollars prioritized when times get tough,” said House Appropriations and Budget Chairman Kevin Wallace, R-Wellston.

Lawmakers must adjourn by 5 p.m. May 29.

The fiscal year 2021 budget begins July 1.

