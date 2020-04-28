2020-04-28 ne-okcvpurchase p1

Protective masks hang in a decontamination unit at the Battelle N95 decontamination site in Somerville, Massachusestts, on April 11. Oklahoma has canceled an order for 2 million N95 masks and other personal protective equipment that reportedly is under FBI investigation. Michael Dwyer/AP file

 Michael Dwyer

OKLAHOMA CITY — State health officials had been going ahead with a $9.5 million purchase of personal protective equipment from a new company despite being told it was under investigation by the FBI.

“We will move forward,” the Health Department’s chief of staff, Jackie Shawnee, wrote Friday, according to information obtained by The Oklahoman.

But on Monday, health officials abruptly called off the deal.

Read the full story online at Oklahoman.com. (Some stories require a subscription.)

Featured video

Featured gallery

nclay

@oklahoman.com

Tags

Recommended for you