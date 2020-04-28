We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

OKLAHOMA CITY — State health officials had been going ahead with a $9.5 million purchase of personal protective equipment from a new company despite being told it was under investigation by the FBI.

“We will move forward,” the Health Department’s chief of staff, Jackie Shawnee, wrote Friday, according to information obtained by The Oklahoman.

But on Monday, health officials abruptly called off the deal.

