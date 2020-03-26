OKlahoma State Capitol (copy)

OKLAHOMA CITY — The House and Senate will remain closed next week to the public as lawmakers and staff work remotely to reduce the threat of spreading COVID-19.

Senate Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, said about 200 people including lawmakers and staffers were tested by a private lab after learning one Senate staffer had tested positive for COVID-19.

So far, three legislative staffers, two lawmakers and one cabinet secretary have tested positive.

Treat said the testing was done based on the advice from medical professionals. The tests will be paid by private insurance, officials said.

He said there was concern that members could return to their communities and possibly spread the virus.

Treat said lawmakers do not know when they will return to the Capitol, but work is ongoing remotely.

The House has voted to allow proxy voting, but the Senate has not followed suit.

Senate Minority Leader Kay Floyd, D-Oklahoma City, said it will take about five days to pass a budget.

Lawmakers are expected to tap the state’s Rainy Day Fund, which has about $800 million in it. They could also tap the Revenue Stabilization Fund, which has about $200 million in it.

Declining oil prices and other factors mean lawmakers will have less to spend than originally expected.

Treat and Floyd said members are identifying key legislative policy issues that must be decided on as well.

Senate leaders are “coming up with every bill that must get to the finish line to address this issue or an emergency issue before session assuming we don’t have much time. A lot of this is in flux,” Treat said.

Treat said he is aware that a lot of bills this year will not go to the governor’s desk.

Another problem facing lawmakers is construction in the Capitol.

Some $245 million in bonds were passed a few years ago to improve the structural, electrical and plumbing systems in the building. Construction began in 2015 and is set to end in the spring of 2022.

Both chambers are set for renovations following adjournment, which complicates the situation should a special session be required.

Lawmakers must end the session by 5 p.m. the last Friday in May.

