As responses from Oklahoma's two U.S. senators and five U.S. representatives are received, we'll post excerpts here:
"Over the past three years, President Trump has made it clear that he’s committed to rebuilding our military and taking care of our veterans. The numbers prove it. Since President Trump took office, we’ve appropriated $2.2 trillion to rebuild our military which means we are finally making up for Obama’s 25 percent cut. What we heard tonight that was so encouraging is that he isn’t done yet."
— U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe
“President Trump gave us a clear vision on how he will continue to make America great,” Mullin said. “It’s obvious that Republican policies are working and despite the constant attacks from the left-wing Democrats, he has remained focused on putting the American people first and moving us forward. I look forward to continuing to work with Congress to accomplish the goals President Trump laid out tonight and hope that my colleagues across the aisle stand ready to do the same.”
— U.S. Rep. Markwayne Mullin
“Tonight, we heard from President Trump at the top of his game, and he rightly reminded the American people of the tremendous results delivered during his tenure,” said Cole. “President Trump came to office determined and ready to fulfill the promises he made to the American people, and he has successfully done just that.
— U.S. Rep. Tom Cole