The Stitt administration’s plan to revamp the state’s Medicaid program continues apace despite the spring’s disruptions to the health care system, the economy and the country’s social framework, a top administrator says.
Carter Kimble, the governor’s health care policy adviser, said the administration “definitely has had conversations” about altering or delaying what is being called SoonerCare 2.0, but so far has decided to push forward.
“The rules have definitely changed because of COVID-19,” Kimble said. “It’s not only the cost of care but also unemployment, which impacts Medicaid whether we expand it or not.
“If the decision is made to slow it down, it will be because the rules have changed because of COVID-19,” he said.
So far, the rules have not changed enough to warrant a delay, protests from opponents of SoonerCare 2.0 notwithstanding.
“To hold up what is going to be a very lengthy process would not be responsible at this point,” Kimble said.
The administration wants to implement expanded Medicaid on July 1 but modify it over the next year or two to include work requirements and other measures.
In opposition are supporters of State Question 802, which, if approved, would insert expanded Medicaid in its current form into the state constitution. Gov. Kevin Stitt has not set an election date for the state question, which has frustrated its supporters.
The sides agree the two proposals are virtually identical in their initial impact, but with two major longer-term implications. SQ 802 would be in the state constitution, making it hard to change — which can be good or bad depending on point of view.
Related to that, SoonerCare 2.0 is intended to change to exclude some adults who might otherwise qualify for expanded benefits.
SQ 802 supporters say Stitt’s proposal will ultimately cost more and cover fewer people; they have called for it to be withdrawn until at least the end of the current crisis. Social distancing measures in place because of COVID-19, they say, have interfered with a public comment period that began March 16 and continues through April 15. The group Together Oklahoma says it has collected and submitted more than 1,000 written statements opposing SoonerCare 2.0, while Yes on 802 Executive Director Amber England said the restrictions have made sharing information about the two proposals difficult.
“We had been doing house parties all over the state,” England said. “Those have all been postponed.”
Last week, she said, Yes on 802 began trying online gatherings.
The administration says it has exceeded requirements for public input, including digital hearings that have attracted a total of 600 attendees. Stitt spokesman Charlie Hannema said changes to its Medicaid waiver application were based on that input.
Remarkably, Kimble said, Oklahoma’s Medicaid spending through the end of March was actually below budget for the current fiscal year. That’s expected to change radically because of the sudden rise in unemployment and as care postponed because of the epidemic resumes.
And that’s just a few of the pieces moving in an uncertain trajectory.
“One concern is around how long does COVID unemployment linger,” Kimble said. “That’s an aside to expansion. ... Us pulling the plug (on SoonerCare 2.0) would not save the state from the pain.”
