"The state will make a generous offer with this extension and not ask for anything in return," he said.
The temporary extension will "give us plenty of time to sit down and continue these negotiations," Stitt said.
Stitt, who believes the compacts expire Jan. 1, is seeking a higher rate and said Class III gaming will be illegal without a new compact.
"No contract auto-renews in perpetuity," he said.
But tribes disagree, saying the compacts automatically renew and they plan on continuing operations.
The tribes pay the state exclusivity fees ranging from 4% to 10% to operate Class III gaming, which last fiscal year generated about $150 million for the state.
Class III includes slot machines, roulette and craps.
Earlier Tuesday, Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter notified Stitt that he is withdrawing from compact negotiations.
Stitt said that while he and Hunter have "a great relationship ... I just felt like it was best to have one unified voice and I just told him I would be the lead negotiator from here on out."
Stitt said he will be reaching out to as many tribal leaders as possible.
"The state of Oklahoma wants to settle this in a reasonable fashion," he said.
Speaking at a news conference after the governor's, Oklahoma Indian Gaming Association Chairman Matthew Morgan said that the tribes had not seen the governor's proposal yet and would reserve comment on the call for an extension.