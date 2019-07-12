Pre-Inaugural Ball (copy)

Oklahoma Gov.-elect Kevin Stitt and his wife, Sarah, arrive at the pre-inaugural ball at the Cox Business Center in Tulsa on

Jan. 12. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World file

 Mike Simons

Gov. Kevin Stitt's inaugural committee spent more than $2.4 million on January inauguration events to kick off his first term in office.

The inaugural committee spent more on his inauguration events — a series of festivities across the state culminating in his inauguration at the state Capitol — than former Gov. Mary Fallin spent on both of her inaugurations combined.

The committee also spent every penny of the $2,471,900 raised from donated funds and ticket sales, leaving no funds left in his inaugural account. Fallin spent $2.36 million combined for her two inauguration celebrations.

Many of the high-dollar contributions to Stitt’s inaugural campaign came from Oklahoma tribes, major local businesses and oil companies. Stitt’s inauguration was funded entirely by private contributions.

Read the rest of the story online at Oklahoman.com. A subscription may be required.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Michael Dekker

918-581-8469

michael.dekker@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @michaeldekkerTW

Tags

Recommended for you