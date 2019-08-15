OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt is pushing for gaming talks to begin Sept. 3, after backing away somewhat from his position that compacts with Oklahoma's Native American tribes have to be renegotiated.
"I propose we table the issue of the renewal or termination date of the existing compact, and use our time more productively by focusing on coming to a shared vision of gaming in Oklahoma for the future," he told tribal leaders in a letter sent Tuesday.
He also designated Attorney General Mike Hunter "to be an active leader on behalf of the State in these discussions alongside my office" and further called for the hiring of a mediator to facilitate the talks.
"Experience has taught us the immense progress we can achieve when the State of Oklahoma and the Tribes of Oklahoma work together," Stitt wrote. "I am committed on building on that legacy and invite the Tribes to engage in meaningful discussions about gaming in Oklahoma to advance our shared commercial and economic interests."