Weather Alert

...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN ROGERS... SOUTHEASTERN OSAGE...NORTHERN CREEK...SOUTHWESTERN WASHINGTON... SOUTHEASTERN PAWNEE AND TULSA COUNTIES UNTIL 200 AM CDT... AT 108 AM CDT, A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED 3 MILES NORTHWEST OF JENKS RIVERSIDE AIRPORT, MOVING NORTHEAST AT 40 MPH. ANOTHER STRONG THUNDERSTORM WAS NEAR MANNFORD...MOVING NORTHEAST AT 40 MPH. PENNY SIZE HAIL AND WIND GUSTS UP TO 50 MPH WILL BE POSSIBLE WITH THESE STORMS. LOCATIONS IN OR NEAR THE PATH INCLUDE... TULSA... SAND SPRINGS... CLAREMORE... OWASSO... SAPULPA... JENKS... GLENPOOL... SKIATOOK... CATOOSA... COLLINSVILLE... VERDIGRIS... HOMINY... CLEVELAND... MANNFORD... KIEFER... SPERRY... KELLYVILLE... WYNONA... AVANT... WESTPORT... THIS INCLUDES INTERSTATE 44 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 202 AND 250. THESE STORMS MAY INTENSIFY, SO BE CERTAIN TO MONITOR LOCAL RADIO STATIONS AND AVAILABLE TELEVISION STATIONS FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION AND POSSIBLE WARNINGS FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE.