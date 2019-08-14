Washington

Commuter traffic on North Capitol Street head toward the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington. An Oklahoma liaison would be housed in the Hall of States in D.C., Gov. Kevin Stitt says of his plans to hire someone to be in place next year. Pablo Martinez Monsivais/Associated Press file

Gov. Kevin Stitt plans to open the first Oklahoma office in Washington, D.C. since 1995 and hopes to start interviewing candidates next month to be his liaison to the federal government.

“Our hope is to have interviews done and have this completed by the end of the year,’’ said Donelle Harder, a spokeswoman for Stitt.

Former Gov. David Walters established a state presence in Washington in 1991. Walters’ successor, Frank Keating, shut down the office in early 1995.

Stitt’s interest in opening a Washington office was first reported by the online news site NonDoc.

