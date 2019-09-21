OKLAHOMA CITY — Using an infusion of cash thanks to a $2 million budget increase, Gov. Kevin Stitt has realigned his office.
Stitt has made some key personnel changes such as moving Deputy Secretary of State Donelle Harder to senior policy adviser, according to Chief of Staff Michael Junk. Her salary increased to $140,000 from $120,000.
Harder, who formerly worked for U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe, is a spokesman for Stitt.
In addition to maintaining her role in communications, she will work on federal policy issues and scheduling, Harder said.
Samantha Davidson moved from the Governor’s Office to deputy secretary of state, Junk said. Davidson, who was originally tapped as a policy director, will be paid by the Secretary of State’s Office, Harder said.
Davidson is a former lobbyist for Oklahoma Global Health. She also worked as a policy adviser for the state Senate Republicans.
Her salary will rise to $120,000 from $90,000, he said.
Junk said the focus on state policy issues will come out of the Secretary of State’s Office, which acts as the governor’s liaison with the Oklahoma Legislature.
Fewer than a handful of other employees were given raises as they took on additional duties, Harder said.
The budget for the Governor’s Office went to $3.7 million after getting about $2 million in new dollars, according to Senate staff.
Junk said that when Stitt came into office in January, funding for the Governor’s Office had been at historic lows.
The office was realigned based on increased appropriations, Junk said. “We are just now getting our team aligned,” he said.
Stitt’s office has 24 full-time employees and three part-time employees, said Baylee Lakey, a Stitt spokeswoman.
In May, the Governor’s Office had 18 full-time employees, but it added staff after additional dollars were provided in the budget.
The full-time count includes Budget Secretary Mike Mazzei, a Tulsa financial planner and former Republican senator. His current salary is $45,000, Harder said.
“We are also working to compensate other Cabinet members out of the governor’s budget, but that process is still underway,” Lakey said.
Currently, Mazzei is the only Cabinet secretary compensated out of Stitt’s budget, Harder said, but the office is working to change that.
Some Cabinet secretaries earn compensation from other positions, such as Transportation Secretary Tim Gatz, who serves as director of both the Oklahoma Department of Transportation and Oklahoma Turnpike Authority. Steve Buck is secretary of Human Services and Early Childhood Development. Buck is also executive director of the Office of Juvenile Affairs.