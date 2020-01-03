It’s about to get a little tougher to get around one of Tulsa’s most popular dining and entertainment districts.
A months-long street rehabilitation project along Cherry Street begins Monday. The eastbound lanes of 15th Street from Peoria Avenue to Utica Avenue will be closed. Eastbound traffic will be directed to the westbound lane to allow for one lane of traffic in each direction.
Motorists traveling along 15th Street will be able to access the parking lots of local businesses, but no on-street parking will be available.
Phase one of the $5.7 million Improve Our Tulsa project began in the summer with road work along the eastbound lane of 15th Street from Utica Avenue to Lewis Avenue. Later this month, the eastbound lanes will be reopened so work can begin on the westbound lanes.
The work is expected to be completed by late summer, according to the city.
The rehabilitation project is what city officials refer to as a “right-of-way to right-of-way” job, which entails much more than simply repaving the street.
In addition to installing a new 6-inch water main, the city plans to improve the storm water drainage system, repair sidewalks and build intersection bump-outs with curbs and gutters.
Plans also call for restriping the crosswalks at every collector street between Utica and Peoria avenues. Each crossing will come with two flashing beacons.
The improvements also include back-in angle parking on the north side of 15th Street and parallel parking on the south side of the street between Quaker and Trenton avenues.
Henry Som de Cerff, design engineering manager for the city of Tulsa, cautioned the public to drive carefully in the construction area but said there is no reason not to visit the establishments in the affected area.
“If they go there to shop or eat they should continue to do that, because there is access to all of the businesses,” Som de Cerff, said.
The final phase of the street rehabilitation project will begin in late summer along 15th Street from Peoria Avenue to Utica Avenue, with traffic limited to one westbound lane.
Motorists traveling east will be able use 14th Street — sometimes referred to as the Broken Arrow Expressway frontage road — as a detour.
