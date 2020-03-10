OKLAHOMA CITY — Legislation to give rural Oklahomans more say-so in which initiative petitions make it to the ballot easily passed the state House of Representatives on Tuesday, with most of the opposition coming from urban Democrats.
House Joint Resolution 1027, by Rep. John Pfeiffer, R-Orlando, is a proposed constitutional amendment that would require gathering the minimum percentage of signatures in each of the five congressional district as well as statewide.
The minimum percentage varies according to type of initiative. Those percentages are applied to the total vote in the most recent gubernatorial election to determine the number of signatures required to get a measure on a statewide ballot.
Pfeiffer’s proposal, which as a constitutional amendment would require a vote of the people, reflects rural concerns about the state’s population shift to the two largest urban areas. To some extent, it also reflects the ruling Republicans’ transition from an urban to a rural party — and, conversely, minority Democrats from rural to urban.
A majority of Oklahoma and Tulsa county Republicans voted for the bill, even though it is aimed at neutralizing the concentrated strength of the urban areas.
Pfeiffer and those who spoke in favor of HJR 1027 — all rural Republicans — said their constituents fear being “run over” by the Oklahoma City and Tulsa metro areas. Rep. J.J. Humphrey, R-Lane, said it has already happened in the case of State Question 780, the landmark criminal justice bill that received 58% of the vote and a 235,000-vote majority in the 2016 general election but failed in 46 of 77 counties.
“I can tell you (SQ 780) has been a nightmare in rural Oklahoma,” said Humphrey, who represents a swath of southeastern Oklahoma. “We’re paying for the jails. We’re paying for repeated crime. And we’re not getting the (promised) treatment.”
Historically, rural Oklahoma has enjoyed outsized influence in state politics, and Pfeiffer agreed that it still has considerable sway inside the Capitol. Only a day earlier, agricultural interests were key in defeating a measure sought by Tulsa County Republican Rep. Lonnie Sims that would have allowed a 2-mill county-option property tax assessment for flood control and other disaster mitigation.
And Gov. Kevin Stitt’s victory in the 2018 general election owed much to the strength of his support in rural Oklahoma.
But recent results on state questions and the approach of the 2020 census are causing rural Oklahomans to feel some of that influence slipping away. As Rep. Dell Kerbs, R-Shawnee, pointed out, voters defeated a “right to farm” constitutional amendment at the same election in which they approved SQ 780.
“It does scare us in rural Oklahoma that people could prey on emotion and get things passed without working (their) way through this body,” Pfeiffer told his fellow House members.
The Tulsa and Oklahoma City metropolitan areas now account for roughly 60% of the state’s population and 70% of gross state product. Suburbs Norman and Broken Arrow have replaced Lawton and Enid as the state’s third- and fourth-largest cities.
And large areas of rural Oklahoma are losing population.
Pfeiffer said none of the recent initiative petitions is a particular threat to rural Oklahoma, but he and his constituents fear that future “animal rights” actions might threaten their livelihoods or that they will have massive school consolidation forced on them.
Rep. Monroe Nichols, D-Tulsa, suggested that HJR 1027 is less about an urban-rural divide as it is about shifting public opinion on such things as criminal justice reform, medical marijuana and the state’s role in providing health insurance for the working poor. He said other states have moved to tighten initiative petition requirements when voters push lawmakers in directions they don’t want to go.
He said Pfeiffer could provide no examples of “those dangerous wrongheaded folks in Oklahoma City and those dangerous wrongheaded folks in Tulsa” proposing anything like had been suggested.
“If voters are involved and they’re moving the needle, that’s very much what the founders envisioned,” Nichols said.
HJR 1027 passed 66-30 and now goes to the Senate for consideration.
