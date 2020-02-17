OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt unwittingly triggered the automatic renewal of the state's tribal gaming compacts last December — at the same time he was publicly arguing that the 15-year agreements were about to expire, Wichita and Affiliated Tribes contend in a federal court document filed late Friday.
A spokeswoman for Stitt responded Saturday the governor and his staff remain confident that the renewal provision was never triggered.
The Wichita and Affiliated Tribes consist of the Wichita, Keechi, Waco and Tawakoni tribes. They contend Stitt undermined his own legal position and triggered the renewal provision for all gaming tribes by signing extension agreements with two tribes — the United Keetoowah Band of Cherokee Indians and the Kialegee Tribal Town. Those agreements "purported" to extend the "expiration date" of the two tribes' compacts from Jan. 1 to Aug. 31, the Wichita Tribe said.
The tribes contend that under the terms of their compacts, the compacts automatically renew if "organization licensees or others are authorized to conduct electronic gaming in any form" at the time the compacts come up for renewal.