Bill John Baker, at the time the Cherokee Nation's principal chief; Seminole Nation Principal Chief Greg. P. Chilcoat; Muscogee (Creek) Nation Principal Chief James Floyd; Choctaw Nation Chief Gary Batton; and Chickasaw Nation Gov. Bill Anoatubby gather in Tulsa in July to sign a resolution opposing Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt's move to renegotiate the state-tribal gaming compacts. Courtesy

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter is scheduled to meet with leaders of Oklahoma Indian tribes in Shawnee on Oct. 28 to discuss differing interpretations of a renewal provision within the state’s tribal gaming compacts.

“We’re anxiously awaiting what their proposal is,” Choctaw Nation Chief Gary Batton said Thursday.

Gov. Kevin Stitt has taken the position that the tribes’ 15-year gaming compacts with the state will expire Jan. 1 unless a renewal agreement is negotiated. He has said he believes that the tribes should be paying more in exclusivity fees.

The tribes have taken the stance that the gaming compacts will automatically renew on Jan. 1 unless both the state and the tribes agree to different terms.

