The two tribes that signed gaming compacts with Gov. Kevin Stitt this week won’t press the contentious issue of sports betting until the state resolves the matter, their attorney said Friday.
“It’s not an issue we’ll fight about,” said Rob Rosette, whose firm represents the Comanche Nation and the Otoe and Missouria Tribe.
Rosette said the primary immediate benefit of the new compacts is that they lower the rate for the exclusivity fees the tribes pay the state from 6 percent to 4.5 percent unless they expand their operations.
“If the tribes do nothing else, they’ll be paying 25% percent less,” he said.
Sports betting, banked games and the state’s promise to support federal applications for new venues are longer-term but important aspects of the compacts, Rosette said.
“The governor wants more revenue for the state,” Rosette said. “The way for the governor to get more is to grow the pie.”
Attorney General Mike Hunter, Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Edmond, and House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, have all said Stitt overstepped his authority by including sports betting in the compact.
Sports betting and banked games, such as true blackjack, craps and roulette, which are also included in the compacts, violate existing state statutes.
Rosette pointed out that the compact allows sports betting only “as allowed by state law.” He said his clients won’t seek to implement sports betting until the state resolves the matter.
Rosette also noted that the compacts include a severability clause, which means the rest of the agreements would remain in effect if portions are declared illegal or unenforceable.
The Bureau of Indian Affairs has 45 days from the date of the compacts’ signing to approve or disapprove the compacts. The compacts are considered approved if the BIA does not act.
