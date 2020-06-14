When President Donald Trump arrives in Tulsa next weekend for his first rally in 125 days, he will be entangled in a partisan and social ideological struggle.
As America is currently embroiled in a strengthening pandemic, caught in the grips of historic unemployment and awakened by citizen-led protests of police brutality, Trump is scheduled to hold a campaign event in a city that recently acknowledged the 99th anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre.
Trump’s rally is scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday, a day after the annual Juneteenth commemoration of the emancipation of black slaves. The president’s BOK Center appearance — less than a mile from Black Wall Street — sparked strong responses from local citizens and political figures who believed the president deliberately disregarded the historical significance of the race massacre and Juneteenth to spite black Americans.
Tulsa’s Juneteenth event is typically one of the biggest in the country but was canceled this year because of COVID-19 risks.
Then late Friday — after the Trump campaign received criticism from national leaders, late-night talk show hosts and political observers — the president had a surprising about-face.
“We had previously scheduled our #MAGA Rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, for June 19th — a big deal,” he wrote on Twitter. “Unfortunately, however, this would fall on the Juneteenth Holiday.”
Saying he was influenced by “African American friends and supporters” who wanted him to not distract from observation of Juneteeth, Trump moved the rally to June 20.
“I am thankful President Trump recognizes the significance of June 19 and has chosen to move his campaign rally out of respect to Oklahomans and the important Juneteenth celebrations,” Gov. Kevin Stitt said in a statement after Trump reversed course.
Regardless of progressive push back within the last week, Oklahoma is a conservative stronghold. And Trump — even with all the controversy that surrounds the office he holds — draws tremendous support in the state.
But the president’s olive branch — regardless of his newfound recognition for the holiday — is unlikely to sway some Tulsans who planned rallies and counterprotest demonstrations after learning of a Trump visit.
Protest rallies being planned
Mareo Johnson, pastor at Seeking the Kingdom Ministries, denounced Trump’s rally due to its insensitive timing.
In response to the BOK Center event, Johnson, a member of Black Lives Matter in Tulsa, scheduled what is being billed on the group’s Facebook page as a “Trump Protest” along John Hope Franklin Boulevard on Friday before, like Trump, changing the event to Saturday.
“Even though he changed the day, it is still around that moment (Juneteenth),” he said. “At least now it’s not that date, but it still has an effect on me.”
The goal of the event, Johnson said, is to not necessarily protest the president or the thousands of Trump supporters who will descend on Johnson’s hometown.
The demonstration is expected to be one that encourages community camaraderie, still celebrate Juneteenth and allow speakers to freely express themselves about current events and openly condemn racism — something Johnson fears could be associated with the Trump campaign rally.
“What follows him (Trump) is a spirit of hate,” Johnson said. “Even if he doesn’t have those intentions, that’s what people get from him. With him coming, it will fuel hate in people.”
Johnson talked about “creating an atmosphere of love” and orchestrating practical discussions concerning race relations that have once again come to the forefront amid the death of George Floyd in late May to counterbalance whatever vitriolic sentiments might be present.
The Black Lives Matter event is one of several alternative gatherings to be held either Friday or Saturday upon the president’s arrival.
Eli J. Guerrero, who lives in the heart of the Greenwood District, is organizing a “Trump Campaign Trail Counter Protest.”
According to an online description of the protest, participants are encouraged “to be prepared to tackle issues faced by the multitude of others” they say have been impacted by the Trump administration.
The grievances, said Guerrero, lie along the race, gender, sexuality and immigration spectrum.
The plan for the protest is to have demonstrators representing various backgrounds line street corners with signs and be a “visual representation” as a show of solidarity.
“... It’s that he would strip people like me of health care rights four years to the day when 49 people lost their lives,” said Guerrero, who identifies as a two-spirit activist. Guerrero referenced Trump rolling back Obama-era health care protections for people who are transgender on the anniversary of the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando.
“His presence here is offensive to anyone who is part of any marginalized community,” Guerrero said. “That’s a lot of Tulsa. There are a lot of queer people here. There are a lot of non-Christian people here. There are a lot of indigenous people here. He’s insulting every single person, and he’s voted against our right to exist.”
While some displays of peaceful civil disobedience are rooted in vilifying the nature of a Trump event, others like “Rally Against Hate” promote a positive interaction for diverse audiences.
“I’m glad he changed it so we wouldn’t have to worry about holding three different rallies,” said organizer Tykebrean Cheshier about a rally that will take place at Veterans Park on Saturday. “We are gathering in solidarity with those who have been oppressed.”
The event, moved to the same day when Trump is expected in town, will feature a voter registration area, provide snacks for participants and collect items for a canned food drive.
“We can just celebrate Juneteenth by itself and do our rally the next day,” she said.
Support for the president coming to Tulsa
A Trump stop in Tulsa for the second time in the last two presidential campaign cycles only affirms the state as a consistent conservative advocate.
“The fact that he picked Tulsa, I think that we should be proud that our U.S. president is coming to the middle of the country to bring his message to talk to everybody,” said Don Burdick, CEO of Tulsa-based Olifant Energy.
Burdick explained that hosting a valued Trump rally — combined with Tulsa going all out to court Elon Musk and Tesla — is something to celebrate and “not cause division.”
What he has not agreed with is assessments that Trump rallies encourage or attract extremist behavior by the president’s allies.
“It’s scary,” Burdick said of the accusatory rhetoric that such events are a breeding ground for supporters to project racial animus. “I hope that message is condemned, because it’s horribly out of line to the sitting president of the United States. Oklahomans aren’t like that.”
Burdick is joined by some of Oklahoma’s conservative political leaders who share his enthusiasm. In his message late Friday, Gov. Stitt said he’s “excited to host the president.”
