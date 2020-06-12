President Donald Trump’s campaign manager said in a tweet Friday evening that 300,000 people had registered for tickets to Trump’s upcoming rally at Tulsa’s BOK Center.
Campaign Manager Brad Parscale initially tweeted that 200,000 had registered for the June 19 event and that the campaign was considering holding a second event in Tulsa so more people could see the president here. Parscale later revised the number to 300,000.
“Gonna be GREAT in the most open state in the nation!” Parscale said in the tweet.
Attendees must agree not to sue the president, campaign and event organizers for liability from exposure to COVID-19.
Despite the BOK Center’s advertised capacity of more than 19,000, the campaign was still accepting registrations as of Friday evening.
Some people are encouraging others on social media to register for tickets and then not attend so that large parts of the arena would not be full. But the tickets are not for reserved seats, and the BOK Center’s doors will open four hours before the event is to start at 8 p.m. Those in line will get seats until the arena is full.