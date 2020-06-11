2016-01-21-ne-trump

Presidential candidate Donald Trump addresses a crowd during his rally at the Mabee Center at Oral Roberts University in Tulsa on Jan. 20, 2016. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World

When the Trump campaign released details on Thursday for the rally next week, a new policy was revealed for those who get tickets.

Online registration for the event requires would-be attendees to acknowledge "that an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public place where people are present. By attending the Rally, you and any guests voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19 and agree not to hold Donald J. Trump for President, Inc.; BOK Center; ASM Global; or any of their affiliates, directors, officers, employees, agents, contractors, or volunteers liable for any illness or injury."

The statement above was on the ticket page for the Trump rally in Tulsa. 

The event is set for 8 p.m. June 19. Doors will open at 4 p.m. for the ticketed, general admission event, according to a release from the campaign.

News of Trump's re-election campaign rally only made it to city leaders one day before the president made it public.

In fact, spokeswoman Michelle Brooks said, city officials learned about the event on Tuesday when “the potential event venue reached out to the city.”

She confirmed that Mayor G.T. Bynum has been inundated by criticism that he did nothing to put a stop to the Trump campaign’s plans, but Brooks said the city has no control over where the president can visit.

“Mayor Bynum did not sign a contract or an agreement as this was coordinated through the event organizer and venue management firm,” she said. “Every entity has the same access and constitutional right to hold events in public spaces.”

Bynum, a Republican elected to a non-partisan city office, told the World he does not plan to attend the rally.

“I’ve not been asked, and as a nonpartisan mayor I do not engage in partisan campaign rallies," he said. "I do plan to greet the President and welcome him to Tulsa, as a mayor should any time a sitting president visits their city.”

