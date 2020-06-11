When the Trump campaign released details on Thursday for the rally next week, a new policy was revealed for those who get tickets.
Online registration for the event requires would-be attendees to acknowledge "that an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public place where people are present. By attending the Rally, you and any guests voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19 and agree not to hold Donald J. Trump for President, Inc.; BOK Center; ASM Global; or any of their affiliates, directors, officers, employees, agents, contractors, or volunteers liable for any illness or injury."
The statement above was on the ticket page for the Trump rally in Tulsa.
The event is set for 8 p.m. June 19. Doors will open at 4 p.m. for the
, general admission event, according to a release from the campaign. ticketed
News of Trump's re-election campaign rally only made it to city leaders one day before the president made it public.
In fact, spokeswoman Michelle Brooks said, city officials learned about the event on Tuesday when “the potential event venue reached out to the city.”
She confirmed that Mayor G.T. Bynum has been inundated by criticism that he did nothing to put a stop to the Trump campaign’s plans, but Brooks said the city has no control over where the president can visit.
“Mayor Bynum did not sign a contract or an agreement as this was coordinated through the event organizer and venue management firm,” she said. “Every entity has the same access and constitutional right to hold events in public spaces.”
Bynum, a Republican elected to a non-partisan city office, told the World he does not plan to attend the rally.
“I’ve not been asked, and as a nonpartisan mayor I do not engage in partisan campaign rallies," he said. "I do plan to greet the President and welcome him to Tulsa, as a mayor should any time a sitting president visits their city.”
Video: Highlights of President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign stop in Tulsa. Gallery: In 2016, Donald Trump and Sarah Palin visit Tulsa for campaign event.
2016-01-21-ne-trump
Republican Presidential candidate Donald Trump stares at his notes while supporters wave signs during his rally at the Mabee Center at Oral Roberts University in Tulsa on Wednesday, January 20th, 2016. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
IAN MAULE
2016-01-21-ne-trump
Presidential candidate Donald Trump addresses a crowd during his rally at the Mabee Center at Oral Roberts University in Tulsa on Wednesday, January 20th, 2016. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
IAN MAULE
2016-01-21-ne-trump
Donald Trump supporters attempt to get the presidential candidate's signature after his rally at the Mabee Center at Oral Roberts University in Tulsa on Wednesday, January 20th, 2016. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
IAN MAULE
2016-01-21-ne-trump
Republican Presidential candidate Donald Trump supporters cheer and wave signs during his rally at the Mabee Center at Oral Roberts University in Tulsa on Wednesday, January 20th, 2016. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
IAN MAULE
2016-01-21-ne-trump
Presidential candidate Donald Trump addresses a crowd during his rally at the Mabee Center at Oral Roberts University in Tulsa on Wednesday, January 20th, 2016. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
IAN MAULE
2016-01-21-ne-trump
Donald Trump supporters attempt to get the presidential candidate's signature after his rally at the Mabee Center at Oral Roberts University in Tulsa on Wednesday, January 20th, 2016. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
IAN MAULE
2016-01-21-ne-trump
Republican Presidential candidate Donald Trump addresses a crowd during his rally at the Mabee Center at Oral Roberts University in Tulsa on Wednesday, January 20th, 2016. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
IAN MAULE
2016-01-21-ne-trump
Republican Presidential candidate Donald Trump addresses a crowd during his rally at the Mabee Center at Oral Roberts University in Tulsa on Wednesday, January 20th, 2016. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
IAN MAULE
2016-01-21-ne-trump
Former Republican Vice Presidential candidate Sarah Palin addresses a crowd crowd during Republican Presidential candidate Donald Trump's rally at the Mabee Center at Oral Roberts University in Tulsa on Wednesday, January 20th, 2016. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
IAN MAULE
2016-01-21-ne-trump
Former Republican Vice Presidential candidate Sarah Palin addresses a crowd crowd during Republican Presidential candidate Donald Trump's rally at the Mabee Center at Oral Roberts University in Tulsa on Wednesday, January 20th, 2016. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
IAN MAULE
2016-01-21-ne-trump
Donald Trump supporters attempt to get the presidential candidate's signature after his rally at the Mabee Center at Oral Roberts University in Tulsa on Wednesday, January 20th, 2016. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
IAN MAULE
2016-01-21-ne-trump
Former Republican Vice Presidential candidate Sarah Palin addresses a crowd crowd during Republican Presidential candidate Donald Trump's rally at the Mabee Center at Oral Roberts University in Tulsa on Wednesday, January 20th, 2016. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
IAN MAULE
2016-01-21-ne-trump
A Donald Trump supporter stretches his shirt while attempting to get the Republican presidential candidate's signature after his rally at the Mabee Center at Oral Roberts University in Tulsa on Wednesday, January 20th, 2016. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
IAN MAULE
2016-01-21-ne-trump
Former Republican Vice Presidential candidate Sarah Palin and Republican Presidential candidate Donald Trump wave to the crowd during his rally at the Mabee Center at Oral Roberts University in Tulsa on Wednesday, January 20th, 2016. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
IAN MAULE
2016-01-21-ne-trump
Former Republican vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin addresses the crowd during Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump's rally at the Mabee Center at Oral Roberts University in Tulsa on Wednesday, January 20th, 2016. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
IAN MAULE
2016-01-21-ne-trump
Eric Anderssen, of Tulsa, poses for a portrait before Republican Presidential candidate Donald Trump's rally at the Mabee Center at Oral Roberts University in Tulsa on Wednesday, January 20th, 2016. Anderssen has been told he favors Trumps. " Oh I get the double take all the time. Especially at restaurants." IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
IAN MAULE
2016-01-21-ne-trump
Brandon Billups, Victoria August, Ally Long, and Parker Van Arsdale bow their heads in prayer during Republican Presidential candidate Donald Trump's rally at the Mabee Center at Oral Roberts University in Tulsa on Wednesday, January 20th, 2016. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
IAN MAULE
2016-01-21-ne-trump
Republican Presidential candidate Donald Trump smiles while protestors hold up a sign during his rally at the Mabee Center at Oral Roberts University in Tulsa on Wednesday, January 20th, 2016. The protestors were escorted out of the rally. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
IAN MAULE
2016-01-21-ne-trump
Former Republican Vice Presidential candidate Sarah Palin addresses a crowd crowd during Republican Presidential candidate Donald Trump's rally at the Mabee Center at Oral Roberts University in Tulsa on Wednesday, January 20th, 2016. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
IAN MAULE
2016-01-21-ne-trump
James Turney, of Bixby, Ok., talks on the phone before Republican Presidential candidate Donald Trump's rally at the Mabee Center at Oral Roberts University in Tulsa on Wednesday, January 20th, 2016. "We need a new candidate or the people will chose one with blood in the streets." said Turney about his support of Trump. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
IAN MAULE
2016-01-21-ne-trump
Brandon Billups, Victoria August, Ally Long and Parker Van Arsdale bow their heads in prayer during Republican Presidential candidate Donald Trump's rally at the Mabee Center at Oral Roberts University in Tulsa on Wednesday, January 20th, 2016. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
IAN MAULE
2016-01-21-ne-trump
Presidential candidate Donald Trump addresses a crowd during his rally at the Mabee Center at Oral Roberts University in Tulsa on Wednesday, January 20th, 2016. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
IAN MAULE
2016-01-21-ne-trump
Donald Trump supporters argue with a pair of protestors during presidential candidate's rally at the Mabee Center at Oral Roberts University in Tulsa on Wednesday, January 20th, 2016. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
IAN MAULE
2016-01-21-ne-trump
Presidential candidate Donald Trump addresses a crowd during his rally at the Mabee Center at Oral Roberts University in Tulsa on Wednesday, January 20th, 2016. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
IAN MAULE
2016-01-21-ne-trump
Mark Palzer of Tulsa wears a "Hillary for Prison" shirt before Republican Presidential candidate Donald Trump's rally at the Mabee Center at Oral Roberts University in Tulsa on Wednesday, January 20th, 2016. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
IAN MAULE
2016-01-21-ne-trump
Former Republican Vice Presidential candidate Sarah Palin addresses a crowd crowd during Republican Presidential candidate Donald Trump's rally at the Mabee Center at Oral Roberts University in Tulsa on Wednesday, January 20th, 2016. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
IAN MAULE
2016-01-21-ne-trump
Republican Presidential candidate Donald Trump leaves the stage on his way to sign autographs during his rally at the Mabee Center at Oral Roberts University in Tulsa on Wednesday, January 20th, 2016. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
IAN MAULE
2016-01-21-ne-trump
Donald Trump supporters attempt to get the Republican presidential candidate's signature after his rally at the Mabee Center at Oral Roberts University in Tulsa on Wednesday, January 20th, 2016. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
IAN MAULE
2016-01-21-ne-trump
Republican Presidential candidate Donald Trump supporters cheer during his rally at the Mabee Center at Oral Roberts University in Tulsa on Wednesday, January 20th, 2016. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
IAN MAULE
2016-01-21-ne-trump
A Donald Trump supporter attempts to get the Republican presidential candidate's signature after his rally at the Mabee Center at Oral Roberts University in Tulsa on Wednesday, January 20th, 2016. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
IAN MAULE
2016-01-21-ne-trump
Aayush Soni, of Muambi,India, sits while waiting before Republican Presidential candidate Donald Trump's rally at the Mabee Center at Oral Roberts University in Tulsa on Wednesday, January 20th, 2016. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
IAN MAULE
2016-01-21-ne-trump
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump addresses a crowd while protesters hold up a sign during his rally at the Mabee Center at Oral Roberts University in Tulsa on Wednesday, January 20th, 2016. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
IAN MAULE
2016-01-21-ne-trump
Former Republican Vice Presidential candidate Sarah Palin addresses a crowd crowd during Republican Presidential candidate Donald Trump's rally at the Mabee Center at Oral Roberts University in Tulsa on Wednesday, January 20th, 2016. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
IAN MAULE
2016-01-21-ne-trump
A protestor stands on an awning while Donald Trump supporters stare during presidential candidate's rally at the Mabee Center at Oral Roberts University in Tulsa on Wednesday, January 20th, 2016. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
IAN MAULE
2016-01-21-ne-trump
An empty podium sits before Republican Presidential candidate Donald Trump's rally at the Mabee Center at Oral Roberts University in Tulsa on Wednesday, January 20th, 2016. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
IAN MAULE
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES