President Donald Trump tweeted late Friday night that he is moving his Tulsa campaign rally back a day in response to feedback about its being planned for Juneteenth.
“We had previously scheduled our #MAGA Rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, for June 19th – a big deal,” he said in the tweet after 10 p.m. “Unfortunately, however, this would fall on the Juneteenth Holiday.
“Many of my African American friends and supporters have reached out to suggest that we consider changing the date out of respect for this Holiday, and in observance of this important occasion and all that it represents. I have therefore decided to move our rally to Saturday, June 20th, in order to honor their requests …
“We have already had ticket requests in excess of 200,000 people. I look forward to seeing everyone in Oklahoma!”
Trump’s campaign manager, Brad Parscale, had tweeted earlier in the evening that the number of reservations had reached 300,000, and he indicated that the campaign was considering adding another event in Tulsa.
Gov. Kevin Stitt issued a press release later Friday night, saying: “I am thankful President Trump recognizes the significance of June 19 and has chosen to move his campaign rally out of respect to Oklahomans and the important Juneteenth celebrations.
“Oklahoma is better when we work together, and I am excited to host the President on Saturday, June 20, as we celebrate restarting our economy and getting Oklahomans back to work.”
An outcry had arisen on social media and in broadcast, print and digital media nationwide after it was realized that the Tulsa rally had been scheduled on Juneteenth, the annual celebration of the emancipation of the last enslaved people in the United States.
The Oklahoma Legislative Black Caucus, the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission and Oklahoma Democratic Party officials were among those speaking out against the selection of the date next Friday, saying it was divisive in a city that is also commemorating the 99th anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre this month.