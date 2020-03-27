The Tulsa City Council approved a $500,000 budget amendment Wednesday to purchase personal protective equipment for the city’s first responders and other public safety workers.
Mayor G.T. Bynum told councilors the equipment, which includes N95 masks, is especially important for police officers and firefighters.
“We are burning through that protective equipment at a far greater rate than what we normally would be,” Bynum said. “And so what would normally be a supply of maybe half a year, we are projecting we could be through in six weeks.”
In a rare move, the city council approved the funding on first read.
“Those of you who have worked with me on the council know what a stickler I am about process, and I would never ask this of you in any other circumstance, but we are in an extraordinary circumstance right now,” Bynum said.