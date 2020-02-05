The Tulsa City Council has approved a process for distributing $2.25 million in arts funding to local artists and arts organizations.
The funding was approved by voters as part of the 2016 Vision Tulsa sales tax package and was intended to be awarded in $150,000 increments over the 15-year life of the program.
The council's vote on Wednesday came about two years later than city officials had hoped to start distributing the funds. Implementation was held up in part because of a disagreement between the Arts Commission of Tulsa and City Councilor Phil Lakin over how applications should be evaluated and funds distributed.
Lakin has said previously that the application process initially proposed by the Arts Commission was too cumbersome and complicated for smaller organizations. The city councilor also wanted to ensure that his fellow councilors’ concerns were addressed and that the process included a way for individual artists to apply.
Before casting his vote Wednesday, Lakin thanked city staff and arts advocates for working together to come up with a process acceptable to all parties.
"My hope, ultimately, is that this is not just the only money that we as a city are able to give to the arts — that this is just the start," he said.
The ordinance approved Wednesday calls for the Arts Commission to establish an application process, the scoring requirements and a system for distributing funds. All three elements of the process would be subject to City Council approval.
A nine-member independent review board will score the applications and present the scores and their recommendations for funding to the Arts Commission. After considering the review board’s recommendations, the Arts Commission will send a formal recommendation to the mayor, who will have the final say regarding who receives funding.
The city already has $450,000 in collections, but only $150,000 has been allocated for distribution this fiscal year. The City Council and Mayor’s Office will determine when to allocate the $300,000 that has been collected but not spent.
Projects submitted for funding must be within the city limits and initiate, encourage and expand economic development opportunities, according to the ordinance approved Wednesday. The ordinance also calls for broad distribution of funds to various sizes of arts organizations.
