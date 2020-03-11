City councilors voted 8-0 Wednesday to approve regulations for Airbnbs and other short-term rentals.
The ordinance requires that the estimated 600 short-term rental operators in the city and those rentals that open in the future get a license from the city. Operators will be charged annual licensing and implementation fees that will fund an additional Working in Neighborhoods employee responsible for enforcement.
The funds would also pay for the city to hire a monitoring company. Its responsibilities will include providing a 24-hour hotline to receive complaints and answer questions, contacting property owners who are out of compliance with city regulations, and responding to questions about the city’s short-term rental program.
Short-term rental operators must provide the city with a local contact person who would be available 24 hours a day, seven days a week to respond to reported violations of city ordinances at their properties.
The monitoring mechanisms are intended to address concerns expressed by some Tulsans that short-term rentals would adversely affect their neighborhoods. City officials have also heard from people frustrated that there would be no way to know when a short-term rental opens in a neighborhood.
The regulations approved Wednesday do not supersede those spelled out in private, legally-binding neighborhood covenants.
"I hope everyone will understand that we are really listening to both sides of this," said Councilor Kara Joy McKee. "We are compromising. We are trying to work together."
The City Council’s action is a departure from what was recommended by city’s planning arm, Tulsa Planning Office. It proposed that all short-term rental operators be required to go before the Board of Adjustment for approval before opening their businesses.
The Tulsa Metropolitan Area Planning Commission settled on a less restrictive process, voting in April to recommend that owners of properties used solely as Airbnbs or other short-term rentals be required to get BOA approval. Operators who live in the residence they are renting a portion of would not have been required to go before the BOA.
A City Council subcommittee has been working on a final ordinance proposal for approximately a year. Councilor Connie Dodson, who did not sit on the subcommittee, said she believes the ordinance approved Wednesday will address the concerns voiced by the public.
"I am confident that this allows us to police and enforce short-term rentals to a greater degree than we have ever had the ability to police and hold accountable our long-term rentals," Dodson said.
Operators found to be in violation of the ordinance would be subject to a fine of no more than $250 for a first offense. Second or subsequent offenses would be punishable by a fine of up to $500, and/or up to 90 days in jail.
The city would have the authority to pull a short-term rental license if the operator or a customer is found in violation of city ordinances — such as those related to noise and parking — three times in a 12-month period.
The new regulations do not limit the number of short-term rentals in a neighborhood. But McKee said the councilors will continue to monitor that issue and others related to the industry and modify city regulations as necessary.
"I want to make sure that neighborhoods stay neighborhoods," she said.