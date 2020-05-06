The Tulsa City Council unanimously voted Wednesday evening to allow residents to vote on a proposed amendment to the City Charter that would replace gender-specific pronouns with more inclusive language.
Neutral pronouns or “other appropriate language” will be substituted in place of “he” and “him,” which used to be considered “universal pronouns.” The city attorney will draft the final proposed charter amendments to be placed on the ballot this year.
There was no discussion before all nine councilors voted yes.
Councilor Kara Joy McKee first broached the topic publicly in January during a committee meeting. She said she had heard from several constituents who were concerned about the issue.
The election will be scheduled later in the year.